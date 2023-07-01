Brucemore seeks out volunteers to help with trees amid heat and drought

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Brucemore is replacing many of the roughly 500 trees it lost in the derecho but to do it they need some help.

They have already planted 400 trees along the grounds of the historic estate in Cedar Rapids.

Staff say they have about half a dozen people currently watering the trees.

But with our drought they’ve started to water the trees an extra day a week and they need more volunteers.

Program Outreach Manager Megan Clevenger said “So the more hands that we have being able to help in here the quicker it gets done the more consistently it gets done and the better chance of these trees are terrific and stronger off.”

She says once they’re grown the new trees will also provide a more accurate depiction of what the grounds looked like in the early 1900′s.

