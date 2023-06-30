Show You Care
Winner of stolen lottery ticket finally gets his jackpot

Massachusetts State Lottery officials presented Paul Little with his $3 million check Friday.
Massachusetts State Lottery officials presented Paul Little with his $3 million check Friday.
By WCVB Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (WCVB) - A lottery winner is getting his jackpot after someone else tried to cash in on his luck.

Massachusetts State Lottery officials presented Paul Little with his $3 million check Friday.

Little had bought the ticket from a liquor store in January but accidentally left it behind.

Unable to find the ticket, Little assumed it was lost.

Days later, two clerks who worked at the liquor store tried to cash in the winning ticket, which appeared to be torn and burned.

That led to an investigation, and surveillance video from the store confirmed that the pair had not purchased the winning ticket.

They are now facing charges in connection with the case.

