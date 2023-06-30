Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

White House replica goes on sale for nearly $39 million

A White House wannabe for sale could give homebuyers their very own Oval Office! (CNN, KGO, POMPEII ARCHAEOLOGICAL PARK, SAVE THE CHIMPS)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:01 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A newly-listed California home is gaining attention as a replica White House out West!

The estate nicknamed the “Western White House” is up for sale in the San Francisco area.

Originally built in the 1800s, the home was remodeled in the 1920s to look exactly like the real thing.

It even has its own rose garden and Oval Office!

The owners listed the house for $38.9 million.

The real White House is worth around $400 million, so by comparison, the western wannabe is kind of a good deal!

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PHOTO: Courtesy of Trudy Barker
Storms leave homes damaged, thousands without power
The severe weather potential for eastern Iowa on Thursday, June 29, 2023.
Air quality to slowly improve, severe storms possible south
Crash on I-80 leads to multiple semi's on fire (Photo: Chris Kleinhans-Schulz)
Multi-vehicle crash on I-80 near West Branch causes delays
Casey's convenience store has unveiled plans to expand over the next three years.
Casey’s 3-year plan includes addition of hundreds of stores
Police did not identify the boy but his family said on a GoFundMe site that he had no brain...
Police say 6-year-old Iowa boy who was found unconscious in wave pool has died

Latest News

Reactions to SCOTUS decision on affirmative action
Police clear a street on the third night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a...
600 arrested, 200 police officers hurt on France’s 3rd night of protests over teen’s killing
A White House wannabe for sale could give homebuyers their very own Oval Office!
$39 million White House wannabe goes up for sale
Donald Santini, 65, was booked into a Florida jail early Wednesday morning on a charge of...
Fugitive suspect in 1984 killing returned to Florida following arrest in California