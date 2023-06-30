Waypoint Services largest fundraising campaign is shy of the $129,000 goal in its final week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Only a day before the end of Waypoint Service’s largest fundraising campaign, “I Believe”, donations were about $50-thousand short of its goal.

Each year, the nonprofit looks to raise $100 thousand, which is used to fund all services they provide: daycare, domestic abuse service, and housing crisis services. This year, they wanted to celebrate being a part of the community for 129 and bumped-up the goal to $129 thousand. As of Thursday, they had raised right around $80 thousand.

The biggest growing need was in housing services, something Eric Fish knows the benefits of.

“This was my first time being homeless,” said Fish.

Fish was homeless for just shy of two weeks after being evicted in October of 2022. He heard about what Waypoint had to offer from others who were homeless.

“I called them to get into the shelter, and they got me into the shelter,” he said.

Fish wasn’t the only person who needed assistance. Since the 2020 pandemic, Jaye Kennedy, the Chief Executive Officer, said they helped more than 10,000 people, and their annual budget had increased by a million dollars.

“The need doesn’t stop,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy believed donations were down partially due to rising costs.

“It doesn’t happen every year, and it’s certainly not a layup, but every year depends a lot on the economy and what’s going on in the community,” she said.

Each dollar they don’t receive means people like Fish might not get the help they need to get back on their feet.

“I’m a person that needs a little bit of guidance in my life,” said Fish. “We had a bad string of luck. We just need a little push in the right direction.”

https://www.waypointservices.org/

