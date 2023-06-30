Veteran suffering from PTSD finds peace in making gifts for children

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In 1968, Craig Whitaker left the small city of Oakville, Iowa to join the Navy during the Vietnam war.

“I didn’t want to be there, I don’t think we should have been there but when the service called the country called, I figured it was my obligation to answer the call and I did” said Whitaker.

After serving two years in Vietnam, Craig returned home and was never the same.

“You know we always had a roof over our head and food in our belly but as far as what a father should be you know alcohol kind of got in the way of that” said Craig’s daughter, Kelli.

While coping with PTSD, Craig began drinking to numb the pain.

“That was probably the biggest challenge was the alcohol, thinking I could be happier, but it didn’t, maybe at a moment but it didn’t make my kids happy and it didn’t make my wife happy”.

“I feel like in the last ten or fifteen years it got really bad, and that’s when like he’s always struggled with depression and anxiety and clearly related to Vietnam but the thing is you know dad wasn’t in combat, but the stuff that he saw. It just does something to your brain chemicals, as soon as you see trauma like that like your done like, it just changes you” said Kelli.

Two years ago, Craig’s drinking nearly took his life.

“My sister called me and said I need you up at the bar and I’m like why and she was like just get here, he wasn’t making any sense, you couldn’t understand anything he was saying, it was jargon, you know somebody would ask him who’s the President and he would say yeah, like there was just nothing. We got him into the ER, they got him into a bed and he started seizing. and he was in the ICU for almost a week going through DT’s or detox” said Kelli.

A wake up call that drastically changed the course of Craig’s life.

Craig stopped drinking and began to find peace in his noisy wood working shop

“I started this because I had to have something to do other than sitting around watching tv and letting my health go down the hill”.

Craig has spent countless hours making treasure chests.

“I like wood working and I like little kids”.

When he’s done he gifts the treasure chests to children.

“Just the enjoyment of seeing the look on a little kids face, the happiness it brings them, and it brings to me. It brings joy to me seeing the look on their face”.

A few days ago, Craig celebrated two years of sobriety.

“I used to be jealous of other people’s relationships with their dads, because we didn’t have that at all, we didn’t read bedtime stories or tuck us in at night. You know it’s just been really nice to get to know my dad and have him talk about things that I don’t know just normal conversation and see him interact with my grandkids, I have grandkids, my kids, my grandkids, and they get a different grandpa than I did a dad so it’s been great” said Kelli.

If your treasure is where your heart is, Craig’s treasure has always been right at home.

“To any of those veterans out there you know there is help and there are always second chances” said Kelli.

For resources to help veterans suffering from PTSD, visit here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.