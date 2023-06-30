Univ. of Iowa gives update on men’s and women’s basketball season tickets

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, the University of Iowa Athletics Department gave updates to its season ticketing procedures for the 2023/2024 men’s and women’s basketball seasons.

Women’s basketball season tickets will be priced at:

NEW CUSTOMERS

$195 for adults

$160 for faculty/staff and senior citizens

$75 for youth (age 18-and-under)

RENEWALS

$175 for adults

$140 for faculty/staff and senior citizens

$60 for youth

Men’s basketball season tickets will be priced at:

$325-$375 (plus per-seat contribution) for public

$280-$320 (plus 50% off per-seat contribution) for faculty/staff

Current basketball ticket holders can renew their seats between June 30th and July 31st. Due to high renewal rates for the women’s team, fans should renew their seats expecting the same seats as last season.

Fans interested in ticket purchases should click the link here.

