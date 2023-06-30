For transfers Ben Krikke and Even Brauns, Iowa was the best choice

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s two new transfers have a combined seven years of college experience under their belts.

When Valparaiso transfer Ben Krikke put his name in the portal, things moved quickly.

“That first day was nuts, I mean there was 60 to 70 schools reaching out right away,” Krikke said. “It was a hectic couple days taking phone calls.”

Iowa was one of Krikke’s first suitors to reach out. The Hawkeyes stood out to Krikke, but a visit to campus locked his decision in.

“Just talking to the guys,” Krikke said. “Just realizing that I could fit the culture and very similar work ethics with a lot of these guys.”

With new rules in college athletics, name image and likeness compensation is intriguing for transfers, but Krikke says it wasn’t his main focus.

“I came to affect winning, hopefully have a big role, and set me up on a pro trajectory,” said Krikke. “With NIL it was a factor but I wasn’t out chasing money or anything like that.”

Krikke was thrice an all-conference performer at Valparaiso. He’s joining his fellow Missouri Valley Conference-mate Even Brauns.

“Once they reached out, it was the easiest thing ever I was just like yeah I’ll go there,” said Brauns, who came from Belmont.

Brauns is a familiar face. She starred first at Iowa City Regina and later West High, where he played with current Iowa teammate Patrick McCaffery.

“I could feel it,” Brauns said. “I’m excited to come in every day excited to play games to represent the University.”

He also said he fits into the particular roster like a glove.

“I knew it was a good program that one a lot and did things the right way,” he said. “I knew Payton (Sandfort), I knew Patrick I knew that these would be guys that I would enjoy playing with.”

Brauns, who played at Belmont for three years, has as much on-court experience as nearly anyone on the Iowa roster. He says that will translate to leadership.

“Just being a vocal guy out there who players can trust and believe in,” Brauns said when asked what he brought to the team, “Being an anchor for the team. I think that’ll make a difference for us next year.”

