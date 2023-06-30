Show You Care
Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action affecting some private college policies

That means that colleges and universities will no longer be allowed to take race into consideration for acceptance.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - US Supreme Court justices struck down affirmative action in college and university admissions this morning. And while Iowa’s public universities won’t be affected, some of the policies in some private colleges will.

KCRG-TV9 spoke to three private colleges in Eastern Iowa who said this ruling won’t change how they do admissions. But a highly selective private school in Iowa, like the two at the center of today’s ruling, will have to change its policies.

The decision overturns decades of precedent that has benefited Black and Latino students in higher education.

Cornell College in Mount Vernon provided a statement saying that, “Our admission process is focused on getting to know each of our prospective students individually to understand their academic history, community involvement, and educational goals to identify future Cornellians.”

Upper Iowa University in Fayette provided a statement saying, “Upper Iowa University is committed to making a quality education accessible and affordable for all students, regardless of demographics or life experiences.” Upper Iowa included that in the 2021-2022 school year, 30% of its students were people of color, roughly 60% were female and 15% were veteran or active-duty service members.

Grinnell College is one school that relies on affirmative action during the college admissions process, according to an article in the school’s student newspaper, The Scarlet and Black. President Anne Harris was quoted in the article saying that “This ruling is a dismantling of an enormous framework of higher education. There is no quick fix, but we will use quantitative analysis and qualitative experience to continue prioritizing diversity.”

