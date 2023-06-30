Show You Care
Seven people in hospital after carbon monoxide incident in Marion

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Fire Department said a carbon monoxide incident sent several people to the hospital.

It happened at around 12:13 a.m. at Azure Apartments at 560 Bentley Drive on Friday.

The fire department said the first crew on the scene quickly recognized this was for carbon monoxide which affected others in the complex.

Firefighters called for additional resources and began evacuating the building.

First responders sent 7 people to the hospital.

Some small pets were also affected.

The fire department said it believes a smoldering fire in one of the apartments caused the carbon monoxide.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Marion Police Department, Cedar Rapids Fire Department, Area Ambulance as well as Hiawatha Fire and Ambulance also responded.

