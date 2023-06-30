On and off scattered showers possible into the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On and off showers and a few thunderstorms will be with us today and into the weekend.

The latest scan from Pinpoint Doppler Radar. (KCRG)

As the complex of storms in southern Iowa from this morning continues to push eastward and out of Iowa, still look for additional scattered development possible throughout the remainder of the day across the entire area. Due to their scattered nature, not everyone will get rain and there will be plenty of dry time even for those that do get some. Saturday comes with more scattered storms possible which could linger into early Sunday before coming to an end. Skies become partly cloudy behind this. Look for highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s this weekend.

Scattered showers, on and off in nature, will be around the rest of today, tonight, and tomorrow before coming to an end early Sunday. (KCRG)

Things heat up a bit early in the week again, with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. This is during a general break in our active weather, with no precipitation expected on the 4th of July.

More showers and storms are possible on Wednesday as a storm system starts to move through the central United States. This will also pull in some cooler air for the end of the week.

