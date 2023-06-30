Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

New details show lack of emergency plan, and fire alarms at time of explosion in Marengo

A Marengo bio-fuel plant had no working emergency plan, fire alarm, or sprinkler system at the time of massive explosion last year.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Marengo, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marengo bio-fuel plant had no working emergency plan, fire alarm, or sprinkler system at the time of massive explosion last year.

It happened at the C-6-ZERO plant in December, hurting several employees and forcing nearby homes to evacuate.

New documents show the plant received two citations that were later deleted.

These were for not having a fire alarm and not notifying OSHA of the hospitalization of employees within 24 hours.

The company was cited for 13 other infractions - including not having a proper sprinkler system, not having an emergency action plan, and not taking proper precautions to prevent vapors from igniting.

C-6-ZERO also reportedly did not properly train employees to handle hazardous chemicals.

State investigators say the fire was accidental.

It also shows investigators were notified about the explosion from the media, and *not the plant itself.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PHOTO: Courtesy of Trudy Barker
Storms leave homes damaged, thousands without power
The severe weather potential for eastern Iowa on Thursday, June 29, 2023.
Air quality to slowly improve, severe storms possible south
Crash on I-80 leads to multiple semi's on fire (Photo: Chris Kleinhans-Schulz)
Multi-vehicle crash on I-80 near West Branch causes delays
Casey's convenience store has unveiled plans to expand over the next three years.
Casey’s 3-year plan includes addition of hundreds of stores
Police did not identify the boy but his family said on a GoFundMe site that he had no brain...
Police say 6-year-old Iowa boy who was found unconscious in wave pool has died

Latest News

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics says more parents are using counterfeit car seats,...
Counterfeit car seats are more common than you might think
Friday is the last day for Iowa parents to apply for state money to pay for their children's...
Deadline to apply for Education Savings Accounts is Friday
counterfeit car seats
ESA deadline