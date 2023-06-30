New details show lack of emergency plan, and fire alarms at time of explosion in Marengo

Marengo, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marengo bio-fuel plant had no working emergency plan, fire alarm, or sprinkler system at the time of massive explosion last year.

It happened at the C-6-ZERO plant in December, hurting several employees and forcing nearby homes to evacuate.

New documents show the plant received two citations that were later deleted.

These were for not having a fire alarm and not notifying OSHA of the hospitalization of employees within 24 hours.

The company was cited for 13 other infractions - including not having a proper sprinkler system, not having an emergency action plan, and not taking proper precautions to prevent vapors from igniting.

C-6-ZERO also reportedly did not properly train employees to handle hazardous chemicals.

State investigators say the fire was accidental.

It also shows investigators were notified about the explosion from the media, and *not the plant itself.

