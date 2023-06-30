Multi-vehicle crash causing roadblock on I-80 near Durant
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DOT is reporting that a multi-vehicle crash has caused a roadblock and slow traffic on I-80.
Officials say the crash occurred between Exit 277: County Road Y26 and US 6 (8 miles west of the Walcott exit).
As of 1:15 pm, the Iowa DOT is reporting that westbound traffic in that area is seeing a 34-minute delay.
Emergency crews are on the scene.
Travelers should find an alternate route if possible.
