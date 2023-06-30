Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Multi-vehicle crash causing roadblock on I-80 near Durant

Multi-vehicle crash on I-80 near Durant
Multi-vehicle crash on I-80 near Durant(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DOT is reporting that a multi-vehicle crash has caused a roadblock and slow traffic on I-80.

Officials say the crash occurred between Exit 277: County Road Y26 and US 6 (8 miles west of the Walcott exit).

As of 1:15 pm, the Iowa DOT is reporting that westbound traffic in that area is seeing a 34-minute delay.

Emergency crews are on the scene.

Travelers should find an alternate route if possible.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PHOTO: Courtesy of Trudy Barker
Storms leave homes damaged, thousands without power
The severe weather potential for eastern Iowa on Thursday, June 29, 2023.
Air quality to slowly improve, severe storms possible south
Crash on I-80 leads to multiple semi's on fire (Photo: Chris Kleinhans-Schulz)
Multi-vehicle crash on I-80 near West Branch causes delays
Casey's convenience store has unveiled plans to expand over the next three years.
Casey’s 3-year plan includes addition of hundreds of stores
Police did not identify the boy but his family said on a GoFundMe site that he had no brain...
Police say 6-year-old Iowa boy who was found unconscious in wave pool has died

Latest News

Fatal motorcycle crash in Marion
A motorcyclist died after a crash on 7th Avenue in Marion on Friday, June 30, 2023. (KCRG: Nick...
Officials identify motorcyclist killed in Friday morning crash
How to keep healthy nutrition for kids in the summer
‘Roxie’ the rock snake slithers into Ely