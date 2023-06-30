Show You Care
Officials identify motorcyclist killed in Friday morning crash

Police say the driver likely lost control. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion Police are investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead on Friday.

The crash happened at approximately 8:04 a.m. in the 300 block of 7th Avenue. That’s near downtown, and the first roundabout in the city. That entire stretch of 7th Avenue was also closed while police and others were at the scene.

Officials say that a motorcyclist was traveling westbound on 7th Avenue when they left the roadway and struck a utility pole. The driver was wearing a helmet at the time, but died at the scene.

The motorcyclist has been identified as 33-year-old Brandon Dvorak from Marion.

The crash remains under investigation.

