More shower and storm chances, air quality generally better

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An active weather pattern continues into the weekend, with occasional chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Areas of dense fog will be possible this morning in southeast Iowa, especially from Grinnell to Maquoketa and points to the southeast. We’ve seen observations of near-zero visibility in spots, so be ready for changing conditions while traveling this morning. Fog should dissipate pretty quickly after the sun comes up, though.

Showers and storms developed again overnight in the Plains states, and have pushed into eastern Nebraska and southwestern Iowa early this morning. These storms will likely continue to push east, following a similar path to yesterday morning’s storms. However, the ingredients for severe thunderstorms are in much shorter supply today, so the intensity of the storms will likely be less. Heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and occasionally gusty winds will still be likely if you get this storm activity, which will generally be confined south of U.S. Highway 30.

We’ve seen air quality readings improve quite a bit over the last 24 hours. All of us were still dealing with red/unhealthy or purple/very unhealthy Air Quality Index readings on Thursday morning. Today, we’re instead seeing only a few sites reporting air in the orange/unhealthy for sensitive groups category, with many other showing even lower smoke concentrations. If you are very young or old, or have a respiratory condition, you should still consider limiting your strenuous outdoor activities a bit until conditions improve even more. This trend of improvement is likely to continue into tomorrow morning.

Scattered storms remain possible tonight into Sunday morning. Southern Iowa remains favored tonight, but activity will at least have a chance to develop in a wider range of places in eastern Iowa on Saturday. Activity wraps up quickly early on Sunday, leaving most of the day as partly cloudy. Temperatures today and Friday reach the mid to upper 80s, with upper 70s to low 80s likely this weekend.

Things heat up a bit early in the week again, with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. This is during a general break in our active weather, with no precipitation expected on the 4th of July.

More showers and storms are possible on Wednesday as a storm system starts to move through the central United States. This will also pull in some cooler air for the end of the week.

