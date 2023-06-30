Show You Care
KCRG-TV9′s Nicole Agee signs off from the anchor desk

Friday, June 30th, 2023, is Nicole Agee’s last day as a TV9 anchor, but she’s not going too far away.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nicole Agee is stepping away from her role at the anchor desk at KCRG-TV9 after 14 years.

On Friday, we celebrated Nicole’s time in our newsroom and her contributions to KCRG-TV9 and the community. While you won’t see Nicole on the air every day, she’ll still be part of the team here at KCRG-TV9. She’s moving into a recruiting role for TV9 and our parent company, Gray Television. She’ll be seeking out the next generation of journalists for our newsroom here in Cedar Rapids and across the country. And, you may see here appear on TV9 from time to time.

Watch our celebration of Nicole and her final message to TV9 viewers below:

Nicole told many stories over the years, and we wanted to show you one of her favorites - the inspirational story of Jalen Howsare:

As she leaves the KCRG newsroom, we wanted to look back at Nicole’s time here as a reporter and anchor:

She was a leader and a friend to us in the KCRG-TV9 newsroom and her presence will forever be missed:

Lastly, we’ll give Nicole the final word - a heartfelt thank you to family, friends, and the viewers she’s met along the way.

