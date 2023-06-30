Iowa voting materials will now be allowed in other languages

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - In Iowa, a judge threw out a law that said voting materials must only be written in English. Now counties in the state will be allowed to provide those materials in other languages.

That legislation has been around for more than 20 years. The push to ban other languages was spearheaded by then Iowa Republican State Sen. Steve King. It was signed into law by then-Democratic Gov. Tom Vilsack.

In 2008 a court upheld the ban. But now that ban has been overturned after it was challenged by LULAC, the League of United Latin American Citizens.

A Polk County judge cited the voting rights act in his ruling, saying “One would be hard-pressed to find a right that has been more frequently and unwaveringly praised in this nation than the right to vote.”

Data from the Census Bureau indicates the number of people in Iowa who don’t speak English has jumped from a little more than 4 percent in 1990 to nearly 7.5 percent in 2010.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.