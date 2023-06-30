Iowa lawmakers told to hold a date in July for special legislative session
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa lawmakers could return to the statehouse for a special legislative session in July.
These laws take effect in Iowa July 1. Republican leadership has hinted they wanted to reconvene to address abortion laws, but a reason for the special session has not been announced.
An email sent by an Iowa lawmaker directs state representatives to hold July 10 open for a special session.
No formal announcement has been made regarding the special session.
