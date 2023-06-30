Show You Care
Iowa lawmakers told to hold a date in July for special legislative session

Iowa lawmakers could return to the statehouse for a special legislative session in July.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa lawmakers could return to the statehouse for a special legislative session in July.

These laws take effect in Iowa July 1. Republican leadership has hinted they wanted to reconvene to address abortion laws, but a reason for the special session has not been announced.

An email sent by an Iowa lawmaker directs state representatives to hold July 10 open for a special session.

No formal announcement has been made regarding the special session.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

