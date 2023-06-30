Show You Care
Fourth of July fireworks could contribute to Iowa’s air quality issues

Fourth of July fireworks may contribute to smoke from Canada wildfires.
By Beau Bowman
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Des Moines, Iowa (KCCI) - Many Iowans love to shoot fireworks to celebrate Independence Day. And since Iowa legalized them in 2017, they’ve become increasingly popular.

Despite being illegal in Des Moines, hundreds, if not thousands, launch the colors into the night sky every year on the Fourth of July.

But when so many are shot off, a thick cloud of smoke is left behind, particularly in 2020.

That morning, Des Moines’ air quality was the worst in the country and roughly four times worse than any of the smoke that had rolled in from the Canadian Wildfires, according to AirNow.com.

But air quality experts with the Iowa DNR tell KCCI any additional smoke, shot up into the air, is going to make what’s already up there a whole lot worse.

And health care workers say it could cause breathing issues.

Colette Galet with the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics says if you’re already having trouble breathing from the wildfire smoke, stay away from the fireworks and stay inside.

“When you shoot your fireworks, you create some smoke and we know right now the smoke we’re seeing right now is very unhealthy,” Galet said.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

