Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Dubuque unveils upgraded Comiskey Park to residents

By Cole Krutzfield
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dubuque, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Dubuque completed a nearly year-long, $2.4 million upgrade to Comiskey Park one of the oldest and busiest parks in the city.

Kids got to play on the new equipment such as a splash pad, basketball court and playground equipment as well enjoy some music and food.

One child, Cain Price, who was at the event says the upgrades provides a safe and fun area for everyone to enjoy.

Price said “I like how they like centered like in downtown so kids are just able to play and more dark skinned kids are able to play here.”

The city has proposed adding more trees and a walking trail to the park as part of the next next phase of the upgrade.

Comiskey Park serves the Washington and North End Neighborhoods and serves as a community park.

The City purchased the adjacent 1.95-acre parcel for the Bee Branch Project which expanded the park from 3.6 acres to 5.7 acres.

Before the recent renovations, the amenities were aging and not meeting current recreation demands.

The expansion and improvements increase recreation access and enhance quality of life.

Comiskey Park hours, including the splash pad, are 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. daily.

The $2.4 million Comiskey Park Phase 1 Redevelopment Project was supported by a $508,000 Land and Water Conservation Fund Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Program grant, a $100,000 Wellmark Foundation Large MATCH grant, and a $25,000 America In Bloom/CN EcoConnexions From the Ground Up grant.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-80 leads to multiple semi's on fire (Photo: Chris Kleinhans-Schulz)
Multi-vehicle crash on I-80 near West Branch causes delays
Police did not identify the boy but his family said on a GoFundMe site that he had no brain...
Police say 6-year-old Iowa boy who was found unconscious in wave pool has died
PHOTO: Courtesy of Trudy Barker
Storms leave homes damaged, thousands without power
The severe weather potential for eastern Iowa on Thursday, June 29, 2023.
Air quality to slowly improve, severe storms possible south
Travelers line up at the Southwest Airline ticket counter in the departures area of Terminal B...
Travelers suffered through another day of cancellations. It could get worse as holiday approaches

Latest News

For transfers Ben Krikke and Even Brauns, Iowa was the best choice
For transfers Ben Krikke and Even Brauns, Iowa was the best choice
Only a day before the end of Waypoint Service’s largest fundraising campaign, “I Believe”,...
Waypoint Services largest fundraising campaign is shy of the $129,000 goal in its final week
Only a day before the end of Waypoint Service’s largest fundraising campaign, “I Believe”,...
Only a day before the end of Waypoint Service’s largest fundraising campaign, “I Believe”, donations were about $50-thousand short of its goal.
Poor air quality impacting Iowa seniors and kids
Poor air quality impacting Iowa seniors and kids