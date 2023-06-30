Dubuque unveils upgraded Comiskey Park to residents

Dubuque, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Dubuque completed a nearly year-long, $2.4 million upgrade to Comiskey Park one of the oldest and busiest parks in the city.

Kids got to play on the new equipment such as a splash pad, basketball court and playground equipment as well enjoy some music and food.

One child, Cain Price, who was at the event says the upgrades provides a safe and fun area for everyone to enjoy.

Price said “I like how they like centered like in downtown so kids are just able to play and more dark skinned kids are able to play here.”

The city has proposed adding more trees and a walking trail to the park as part of the next next phase of the upgrade.

Comiskey Park serves the Washington and North End Neighborhoods and serves as a community park.

The City purchased the adjacent 1.95-acre parcel for the Bee Branch Project which expanded the park from 3.6 acres to 5.7 acres.

Before the recent renovations, the amenities were aging and not meeting current recreation demands.

The expansion and improvements increase recreation access and enhance quality of life.

Comiskey Park hours, including the splash pad, are 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. daily.

The $2.4 million Comiskey Park Phase 1 Redevelopment Project was supported by a $508,000 Land and Water Conservation Fund Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Program grant, a $100,000 Wellmark Foundation Large MATCH grant, and a $25,000 America In Bloom/CN EcoConnexions From the Ground Up grant.

