Counterfeit car seats are more common than you might think

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics says more parents are using counterfeit car seats, and they don't know it.
By KCCI Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Des Moines, Iowa (KCCI) - A warning for parents — there’s a scam that might affect your child.

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics says more parents are using counterfeit car seats, and they don’t know it.

Those seats do not follow federal safety regulations and could fail in a car crash.

Child safety experts say most of those seats are bought online.

Parents might be tempted by a cheaper price tag, but doctors say it is critical that your kid’s car seat follows safety rules.

“The biggest thing is there has to be a federal safety standards label on car seats,” said Brenda Vergara, of Stead Family Children’s Hospital. “A lot of them do have that.”

If you’re worried you might have a counterfeit car seat, you can get it checked by doctors, firefighters or police.

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics lists these red flags to watch out for:

  • Missing labels or labels with grammatically incorrect language or errors
  • No manual or manual with grammatically incorrect language or errors
  • Missing chest clip
  • Thin or narrow harness straps
  • Manufacturer: Do they have a website? A customer service number?

