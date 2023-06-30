Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

City of Waterloo launches website for high-speed internet

Waterloo Fiber internet logo
Waterloo Fiber internet logo(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, the City of Waterloo says they’ve taken the next step in its march toward high-speed internet for all residents.

The City rolled out the Waterloo Fiber website, a new broadband utility that hopes to create a network encompassing hundreds of miles of fiber internet that offers ultra-high-speed service. The utility will be available city-wide and offer up to 10-gigabyte speeds and provide Waterloo-based customer service.

Officials say that Waterloo Fiber will be able to be bundled with customers’ existing utility bill.

Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart posted a video with the update:

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PHOTO: Courtesy of Trudy Barker
Storms leave homes damaged, thousands without power
The severe weather potential for eastern Iowa on Thursday, June 29, 2023.
Air quality to slowly improve, severe storms possible south
Crash on I-80 leads to multiple semi's on fire (Photo: Chris Kleinhans-Schulz)
Multi-vehicle crash on I-80 near West Branch causes delays
Casey's convenience store has unveiled plans to expand over the next three years.
Casey’s 3-year plan includes addition of hundreds of stores
A motorcyclist died after a crash on 7th Avenue in Marion on Friday, June 30, 2023. (KCRG: Nick...
Officials identify motorcyclist killed in Friday morning crash

Latest News

In this undated photo provided by Dwight Mogler shows some breeding eligible gilts (young...
California bacon law takes effect but pork from farms using cages will still be on shelves
Multi-vehicle crash on I-80 near Durant
Multi-vehicle crash causing roadblock on I-80 near Durant
Fatal motorcycle crash in Marion
A motorcyclist died after a crash on 7th Avenue in Marion on Friday, June 30, 2023. (KCRG: Nick...
Officials identify motorcyclist killed in Friday morning crash