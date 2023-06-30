City of Waterloo launches website for high-speed internet

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, the City of Waterloo says they’ve taken the next step in its march toward high-speed internet for all residents.

The City rolled out the Waterloo Fiber website, a new broadband utility that hopes to create a network encompassing hundreds of miles of fiber internet that offers ultra-high-speed service. The utility will be available city-wide and offer up to 10-gigabyte speeds and provide Waterloo-based customer service.

Officials say that Waterloo Fiber will be able to be bundled with customers’ existing utility bill.

Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart posted a video with the update:

