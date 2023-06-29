Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

WATCH: Helicopter crew rescues firefighters stranded when rescue boat goes over falls

A rescue worker rappels from a helicopter to rescue 2 firefighters stranded in the Passaic River trying to help a contractor. (WABC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — Two firefighters involved in a rescue effort in a New Jersey river became stranded themselves when their boat went over a waterfall, but a state police helicopter crew was eventually able to bring the pair to safety.

No injuries were reported in either of Wednesday’s rescues in the Passaic River, authorities said.

The Clifton firefighters were among emergency responders who were helping three people stuck in two boats on the river around 3 p.m. when their rescue boat plunged over the falls at Dundee Dam in Clifton and into the river below. A third firefighter who was in the rescue boat managed to get out before it went over the falls, authorities said.

The state police helicopter soon arrived and crews began extracting the firefighters, who were stuck in the partially submerged boat in the river’s swift currents. The first rescue was done quickly as a rescuer repelled down about 100 feet (about 30 meters) to bring one person to safety, but the second took a little longer as rescuers had some troubles reaching the second firefighter.

The people who the firefighters had been helping were part of a small team of contractors working on a construction project upstream, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-80 leads to multiple semi's on fire (Photo: Chris Kleinhans-Schulz)
Multi-vehicle crash on I-80 near West Branch causes delays
Police did not identify the boy but his family said on a GoFundMe site that he had no brain...
Police say 6-year-old Iowa boy who was found unconscious in wave pool has died
Travelers line up at the Southwest Airline ticket counter in the departures area of Terminal B...
Travelers suffered through another day of cancellations. It could get worse as holiday approaches
Firefighters from Brooklyn are still out on scene as of Wednesday afternoon putting out hot spots
Tractors, equipment destroyed after fire at Poweshiek County dairy farm
More information on the EPA’s specific guidelines can be found at airnow.gov/activity-guides.
Iowa DNR issues air quality advisory through Thursday

Latest News

According to a police affidavit, 24-year-old Deana Byrd is behind bars and facing several...
Babysitter accused of showing kids how to snort drugs
Thousands partake in tribute march for teen shot by police in France
Cars were lit on fire amid violent clashes in the city of Nanterre, France, over the shooting...
Cars burn amid violent protests in France
FILE - Gerald Groff, a former postal worker whose case will be argued before the Supreme Court,...
Supreme Court solidifies protections for workers who ask for religious accommodations
Caitlin Clark
New Award for Caitlin Clark: Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year