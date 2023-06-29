WAGNER TAILS: Jack and Hank

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A small dog with a big personality. That’s how staff members at the Cedar Bend Humane Society in Waterloo describe Jack.

He’s a one-year-old terrier mix who arrived at CBHS as a stray. Jack is a friendly, high-energy dog who loves to chase toys. He adores spending time with people, and he often has a big smile on his face.

Jack is looking for a home where he’s the only pet, and where he’ll get lots of exercise. This pup wants to run! He’s still working on some of his manners, but he’s food motivated and likes learning. Click HERE for the adoption application.

---

Another dog looking for a more active family is Hank. The four-year-old is available for adoption at Last Hope Animal Rescue in Cedar Rapids.

Hank is also food motivated and ready to learn. He already knows how to sit and shake. Hank has previously lived with elementary-age children and is said to be gentle and great with them, but he does need a home without other pets.

When Hank is done playing, he’s content to curl up on the couch and relax. Click HERE for the adoption application.

