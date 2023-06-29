Storms leave homes damaged, thousands without power

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - Severe thunderstorms on Thursday produced damaging winds causing some Iowans to lose power and/or see their homes damaged.

As of 2:30 pm, Alliant Energy reported that thousands of customers in the southeastern part of the state are experiencing outages.

Viewers have reported trees knocking down power lines, blocking roadways, and damaging homes.

Emergency management officials have not reported any injuries occurring so far.

