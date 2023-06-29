Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Storms leave homes damaged, thousands without power

PHOTO: Courtesy of Trudy Barker
PHOTO: Courtesy of Trudy Barker(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - Severe thunderstorms on Thursday produced damaging winds causing some Iowans to lose power and/or see their homes damaged.

As of 2:30 pm, Alliant Energy reported that thousands of customers in the southeastern part of the state are experiencing outages.

Viewers have reported trees knocking down power lines, blocking roadways, and damaging homes.

Emergency management officials have not reported any injuries occurring so far.

Caption

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-80 leads to multiple semi's on fire (Photo: Chris Kleinhans-Schulz)
Multi-vehicle crash on I-80 near West Branch causes delays
Police did not identify the boy but his family said on a GoFundMe site that he had no brain...
Police say 6-year-old Iowa boy who was found unconscious in wave pool has died
Near-surface smoke density stays quite high on Wednesday morning.
Awful air quality gets paired with scattered storms
Travelers line up at the Southwest Airline ticket counter in the departures area of Terminal B...
Travelers suffered through another day of cancellations. It could get worse as holiday approaches
An Iowa couple in the process of having their home built says they hit a $2 million Powerball...
Iowa family using lottery winnings to finish building home

Latest News

Storm Damage June 29th, 2023
Storm Damage Viewer Photos - June 29th, 2023
Iowa State Patrol urges safe, sober driving
Iowa officials urge sober driving as we head into July 4th weekend
Prison bars
Iowa City man sentenced to 80 years in prison after sexually abusing children
Caitlin Clark
New Award for Caitlin Clark: Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year