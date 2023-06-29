Storms exit this afternoon, the smoke begins to exit too!

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Strong to severe thunderstorms remain possible early this afternoon along and south of Highway 30. Gusty winds and brief heavy downpours are possible as these move through. Additional chances for scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast tonight, tomorrow, and even into the weekend. There will be plenty of dry time mixed in too due to the scattered nature anticipated to continue with this activity.

The latest scan from Pinpoint Doppler Radar. (KCRG)

An Air Quality Alert remains in place from the DNR throughout the day as unhealthy air from wildfire smoke is still in place. Smoke is expected to thin out somewhat later today. Independence Day now looks dry, but more storm chances return after it as highs return to near 90 next week.

Smoke should start to thin later today. (KCRG)

