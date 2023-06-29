Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Smoky skies could take a toll on summer sports

The poor air quality is also impacting summer sports.
By Beau Bowman
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Polk County, Iowa (KCCI) - A blanket of smoke from the Canadian wildfires is covering Iowa as air quality levels dive to dangerous levels.

And in some parts of the state, it’s taking a toll on summer sports.

Tuesday, several high school baseball and softball games were canceled due to poor air quality.

Wednesday, at least three were canceled, all in eastern Iowa where the air quality is the worst in the state.

“I don’t think it affects the kids, but in the same token, do we even know?” said Bob West of Pleasant Hill as he watched his grandson play for the Southeast Polk baseball team Wednesday night.

“It’s definitely noticeable and it’s obviously going to have an impact on games being played this week,” said Andy Umthun of the Iowa High School Athletic Association.

He says they’re leaving the matter of cancelation due to smoke up to each individual school district.

But if the air hasn’t cleared by Saturday, when the postseason begins, they’ll become more involved.

Umthun says they’ll rely on experts like the National Weather Service, and guidance from other states, like California, where they see this problem more frequently.

“You know, I really just think what that air quality is, and kind of what the recommendations are from the experts as far as recommendations for outdoor activities, maybe duration of outdoor activities. I think that plays a factor as well,” Umthun said.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-80 leads to multiple semi's on fire (Photo: Chris Kleinhans-Schulz)
Multi-vehicle crash on I-80 near West Branch causes delays
Police did not identify the boy but his family said on a GoFundMe site that he had no brain...
Police say 6-year-old Iowa boy who was found unconscious in wave pool has died
Travelers line up at the Southwest Airline ticket counter in the departures area of Terminal B...
Travelers suffered through another day of cancellations. It could get worse as holiday approaches
Firefighters from Brooklyn are still out on scene as of Wednesday afternoon putting out hot spots
Tractors, equipment destroyed after fire at Poweshiek County dairy farm
More information on the EPA’s specific guidelines can be found at airnow.gov/activity-guides.
Iowa DNR issues air quality advisory through Thursday

Latest News

The city of Dubuque will celebrate the grand re-opening of one of its parks.
Dubuque to celebrate the grand reopening of one of its parks
Davenport city council approved spending three million dollars for the demolition, and...
Davenport city leaders approve spending after building collapse
Comiskey Park
Dav City Council