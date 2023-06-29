Smoky skies could take a toll on summer sports

Polk County, Iowa (KCCI) - A blanket of smoke from the Canadian wildfires is covering Iowa as air quality levels dive to dangerous levels.

And in some parts of the state, it’s taking a toll on summer sports.

Tuesday, several high school baseball and softball games were canceled due to poor air quality.

Wednesday, at least three were canceled, all in eastern Iowa where the air quality is the worst in the state.

“I don’t think it affects the kids, but in the same token, do we even know?” said Bob West of Pleasant Hill as he watched his grandson play for the Southeast Polk baseball team Wednesday night.

“It’s definitely noticeable and it’s obviously going to have an impact on games being played this week,” said Andy Umthun of the Iowa High School Athletic Association.

He says they’re leaving the matter of cancelation due to smoke up to each individual school district.

But if the air hasn’t cleared by Saturday, when the postseason begins, they’ll become more involved.

Umthun says they’ll rely on experts like the National Weather Service, and guidance from other states, like California, where they see this problem more frequently.

“You know, I really just think what that air quality is, and kind of what the recommendations are from the experts as far as recommendations for outdoor activities, maybe duration of outdoor activities. I think that plays a factor as well,” Umthun said.

