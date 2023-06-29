Smoke affecting HVAC systems

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With the worsening air conditions, concerned homeowners have begun reaching out to local H-VAC companies to ask how to keep the air in their home safe.

Local H-VAC experts have recommended keeping doors closed when coming and going from the house. They also advise replacing air filters about every two months.

Manager of Colony Heating, P.J Kalb shared helpful tips for keeping smoky air outdoors.

“I would highly recommend in your house to turn your fan on your thermostat from auto to on and that will at least circulate the air inside the house and also help filter that air as it passes through the furnace.”

