‘Roxie’ the rock snake slithers into Ely
By Becky Phelps
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ELY, Iowa (KCRG) - Meet Roxie the rock snake, a new community project in Ely.

Laurie Sniegowski started the project by painting Roxie and setting up the sign outside the Ely Community Center earlier this month. She says the idea came from seeing other communities post about rock snakes on social media. “And another resident of Ely posted something on our Community page and they said, wouldn’t it be fun if we did this? And when I saw it, I had been painting rocks for a while and I thought that’d be something I could do. That’d be really fun,” says Sniegowski.

People are welcome to add rocks to help Roxie keep growing- a project Sniegowski says she hopes can be fun for the entire community. “I hope it makes people smile when they look at it and just can be a way to bring some joy to somebody’s day,” says Sniegowski.

