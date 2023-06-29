Show You Care
Protecting war veterans this holiday weekend

By Libbie Randall
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - As many look forward to the upcoming holiday weekend, the festivities that come with the 4th of July can triggering for some. Decades after they served, veterans can still feel the impact of certain sights, sounds, and experiences. Iowa City VA Health Care Chief of Psychology, Dr. David Cordry told TV-9 about how he advises patients to prepare for the holiday.

“For a lot of veterans that have experienced combat or have been deployed over seas, the Fourth of July can bring up a lot of emotional triggers and things from those experiences,” said Dr. Cordry.

He says he always makes sure his patients are prepared for the sights and sounds of this holiday. Not only can the noise of fireworks be a trigger, but so can a lot of the daytime events.

“Being in a crowd can feel unsafe, and that they can have some anxieties and some worries about that as well,” said Dr. Cordry.

He says the best thing to do is to mentally and physically prepare, know when and where fireworks will be set off, and isolate if need be. And keep in mind that loved ones can play a huge role in protecting veterans as well.

“I think one of the things for family members to be mindful of is to talk with the veteran about what their preferences are or what they would like to do,” said Dr. Cordry. “Be mindful of if you have a veteran that lives next door to you and you’re planning to shoot off some fireworks, you might talk to them even if it’s just to say, Hey this is when we’re going to do it.”

The veterans crisis hotline is also a resource for many this weekend. People can reach that by dialing 9-8-8, selecting ‘1’ to speak to a veteran’s specialist.

More resources are listed here.

