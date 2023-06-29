New Award for Caitlin Clark: Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Big Ten Conference bestowed the 2022-23 Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year award on Thursday to Caitlin Clark.

The Junior Guard from West Des Moines helped led her team to its first ever NCAA Championship game, and achieved the first 40-point triple-double in NCAA Tournament history for both men or women. She was the only player in the nation with 1,000 points, 240 rebounds, 310 assists and 45 steals this year.

Clark is the third Hawkeye student-athlete to win the award. Other Hawks include fellow basketball player Megan Gustafson who won it in 2019, and Kristy Gleason a field hockey player who won it in 1994. For both men and women Hawkeyes, Clark is the 8th to get it.

Other major achieves for Clark include the 2023 Honda Cup, the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year, as well as the 2023 Naismith, Wooden and Wade Trophies. She’s also earned the First Team Academic All-American honor and was named the 2023 CSC Academic All-Amiercia of the Year.

