Linn County fair pushes forward through the smoke

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday is the first day of the Linn County Fair. Even with the low air quality, the fair in Central City isn’t changing its schedule.

It is the second day of air quality concerns in the Cedar Rapids area. Members on the Linn County Fair Board actually met last night to discuss what their plans may be if the smoke were to get worse.

Fair board members decided that if the air quality were to worsen, fair events may be rescheduled for later in the week. As of right now though, no events have been canceled. Any changes to events can be found at the fairground’s website or their social media pages. The Linn County Emergency Management Team will be on the grounds all week at the fair to monitor the air quality and give suggestions. Fair officials encourage people who want to wear a mask to bring them from home.

“We always just say it’s really a personal preference- whatever they feel comfortable, if they wanna come out with a mask on we encourage that, if they’d rather stay home that’s alright - as they’re saying it’s gonna clear up we’ll have a great week at the fair,” Heidi Steffen, Linn County Fair co-marketing chair said.

The fairground also has two indoor, air-conditioned exhibit halls for anyone who wants to get out of the smoke.

Steffen told KCRG that yesterday the smoke was more potent than it was today. She hasn’t gotten any complaints about the air quality so far but did get one request for a mask.

