Johnson County farmer keeping a close eye on livestock amid air quality concerns

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JOHNSON Co., Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday, air quality in Eastern Iowa was still considered unhealthy with skies full of smoke and haze.

The Iowa DNR issued an air quality advisory for all counties east of I-35 through Thursday. That smoke is being caused by wildfires in Canada.

That smoke has impacted more than just humans, Johnson County Cattle Farmer, Steve Swenka, said he had to keep a closer eye on his cows.

“I’ve really had to be diligent in checking,” said Swenka. “Checking for problems with watery eyes and respiratory issues.”

Swenka started farming in the ‘90s. This was the first time he had seen smoky conditions like this.

“I never would’ve thought of anything like this in a million years, that smoke causes distress to cattle’s respiratory symptoms.

Swenka said his veterinarian reached out to say cattle can exhibit similar symptoms to the smoke as humans; itchy eyes, issues breathing, and coughing, but the big difference is he can’t move his cows indoors.

“With our size of an operation, moving them indoors is just not an option,” said Swenka.

He said he currently hasn’t noticed any issues, but with the smoke advisory extending, he planned to continue his daily checks. That means keeping stress levels to a minimum and not getting their heart rates up unnecessarily.

“If you are going to vaccinate or handle cattle today, maybe it’s a good idea to postpone that until the smoke kind of clears,” said Swenka.

