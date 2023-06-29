Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

‘It was quite an experience’: Alligator sneaks into couple’s home through doggy door

A couple who recently moved to Louisiana got a Cajun welcome when an alligator got into their home through a pet door. (Source: KATC, VIEWER HANDOUT, CNN)
By Christina Mondragon, KATC
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW IBERIA, La (KATC) - A couple who recently relocated from Arizona to Louisiana got quite a Cajun welcome when they awoke to an alligator inside their home.

“It was quite an experience. We’re getting the full Cajun experience,” Don Schultz said.

Don and Jan Schultz were woken up in the middle of the night by their dog who sensed something was wrong.

“Our dog Panda growled and woke my wife. She tapped me and said, ‘I think there’s somebody in the house,’” Don Schultz said. “So, I got up and headed down the hall to check and that’s when I saw the shape of an alligator.”

The 5-foot alligator had entered their house through the doggy door.

The couple said they called 911, and authorities came soon after to capture the uninvited guest.

“We are real grateful for the sheriff and wildlife and fisheries which came to get the creature from our home,” Jan Schultz said. “I guess it’s off swimming in a bayou somewhere.”

Don Schultz added, “We are taking precautions and locking the doggie door which will now only open with the dog’s collar. We don’t want another surprise like this in the future.”

Copyright 2023 KATC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-80 leads to multiple semi's on fire (Photo: Chris Kleinhans-Schulz)
Multi-vehicle crash on I-80 near West Branch causes delays
Police did not identify the boy but his family said on a GoFundMe site that he had no brain...
Police say 6-year-old Iowa boy who was found unconscious in wave pool has died
Near-surface smoke density stays quite high on Wednesday morning.
Awful air quality gets paired with scattered storms
Travelers line up at the Southwest Airline ticket counter in the departures area of Terminal B...
Travelers suffered through another day of cancellations. It could get worse as holiday approaches
An Iowa couple in the process of having their home built says they hit a $2 million Powerball...
Iowa family using lottery winnings to finish building home

Latest News

The recommendations include a formal apology to descendants of people enslaved in the U.S. and...
California’s historic work on possible Black reparations moves to the legislature
‘Roxie’ the rock snake slithers into Ely
‘Roxie’ the rock snake slithers into Ely
Police in Arizona said a worker was electrocuted while repairing a fitness center hot tub.
Officials: Worker electrocuted while repairing fitness center hot tub
Fireworks light up behind the Veterans Memorial Building in Cedar Rapids during the Freedom...
Protecting war veterans this holiday weekend
Protecting war veterans this holiday weekend