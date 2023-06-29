Show You Care
Iowa officials urge sober driving as we head into July 4th weekend

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - While the 4th of July is a time for celebration, officials are reminding citizens of the dangers of drunk driving.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, approximately 1/3 of all traffic fatalities are alcohol/impaired-related driving. Last year in Iowa alone, 57% of the July 4th holiday weekend traffic fatalities were alcohol-related.

“We want people to enjoy the holiday and to celebrate responsibly,” says Iowa Governor Traffic Safety Bureau Chief Brett Tjepkes. “Drunk driving endangers those behind the wheel, their passengers, and other people on the road. Our law enforcement partners know how to spot an impaired driver and will not hesitate to pull them over. If you’re going to drink, plan for a sober ride.”

The Iowa Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau is partnering with local law enforcement for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over high-visibility enforcement campaign for the early days of July. Officials say the primary goal of the increased law enforcement presence is to prevent tragedies previously seen around the July 4th holiday.

Officials are reminding people that there are plenty of options to help impaired drivers get home safely; designate a sober driver, schedule a taxi/ rideshare, or use your community’s sober ride program.

A few dollars spent on a ride is a lot cheaper than an OWI, which can cost thousands of dollars or a life.

