Iowa City man sentenced to 80 years in prison after sexually abusing children

Prison bars
Prison bars(Action News 5)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 43-year-old man has been sentenced to 80 years in prison after being found guilty of 40 counts of sexual abuse in the second degree.

Court records show that Thomas Jesse committed a multitude of sex acts against a child under the age of 12, all of which were recorded by Jesse on video.

A judge sentenced Jesse to 25 years in prison for three of the counts, to be served consecutively, while the remaining 37 counts will run concurrently. Jesse was sentenced to an additional 5 years in prison for a separate charge of lascivious acts with a 15-year-old victim.

Jesse must serve 70% of each 25-year sentence before being eligible for parole. If released, he will be subject to lifetime sex offender registry requirements and lifetime parole.

