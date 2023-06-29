Investigating cause of Iowa train derailment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Iowa are investigating what caused a train derailment this week.

It happened on Tuesday near {nay-hant} Nahant Marsh - near the Mississippi River and Credit Island.

21 cars went off the tracks.

This is video from the scene.

You can see what looks like some of those cars going into the water.

Crews have been working for days to clean up.

Canadian Pacific says there were no injuries, and no hazardous material spills.

Three of the cars were carrying liquid asphalt, but those did not spill during the derailment.

Rail company spokespeople say there were no signs of mechanical issues with the train.

