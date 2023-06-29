Hawkeye women have some fun off the court at their annual golf outing

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa women’s basketball players are rockstars, and head coach coach Lisa Bluder loves seeing players share memories with fans.

“It’s been so much fun,” Bluder said. “You share it with your team but you also share with all the fans that came out to support us. That is something you remember forever.”

It has been a whirlwind this summer for the Iowa women, Coach Bluder and her staff just back from LA where Caitlin Clark won the Honda Cup awarded to the top female athlete in college sports.

“To be picked number one it is simply astonishing really,” Bluder said.

“For Caitlin to win that it was really like icing on the cake,” associate head coach Jan Jensen said. “It was really fun we had a nice exclamation point at the end of the season.”

Bluder didn’t golf Thursday, she says she’s far too busy for the links.

“It has been 23 years since I’ve swung a club,” Bluder said. “They would all have to wear helmets out there if I was swinging a club.”

Jensen does play occasionally with her son Jack - who has already had a couple hole-in-ones. Jan is still searching for her first.

Clark big golf event is coming up - she’ll play at the John Deere Classic Pro-Am with Cedar Rapids native Zach Johnson

“Caitlin talks a better game,” Jensen said. “It will be fun to watch her. How cool is that? Zach Johnson the great Iowa with Caitlin Clark.”

