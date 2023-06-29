Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Father-son duo biking across the country

By Emily Schrad
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Sam and Chick Westby have been biking their whole lives. They’ve done long bike tours before, but now they’re taking on the big challenge of cycling across the country.

Starting on the coast of Oregon back on July 1st, father-son duo Chick and Sam Westby are seeing the country one bike ride at a time.

”I think it’s been in his head to go across the country and the timing just really worked out this time,” said Chick.

The pair bike about 85 miles a day and so far have peddled through five states before hitting Iowa.

”Iowa’s been really good to us,” said Sam.

They said while they’ve loved the views of the Hawkeye state, it’s been one of their tougher rides.

”Iowa was tough!” said Chick.

“Iowa was really tough. The hills and the gravel, they did a number on us,” said Sam.

But it was nothing a Midwest staple couldn’t fix.

”We’ve had plenty of Casey’s pizza. We could probably eat some more Casey’s pizza!” said Sam.

Chick said while they’ve battled the weather and changing terrains, it’s all worth it in the end.

”Every place you’ve been has had its own just kind of magic I think. Which is neat to see, because you’re on a bike going 12 miles an hour versus in a car going 80,” said Chick.

Besides seeing the country by bike there’s one thing they hope to accomplish on their ride.

”To be able to share these stories with people,” said Chick.

And they’re doing just that through Tik Tok.

“Making these videos for them was a way to help my friends and family follow along, and now a bunch of other strangers,” said Sam.

They said they hope their journey encourages others to start an adventure of their own.

”I hope it inspires other people to get outside, and ride their bikes and experience other people’s kindness,” said Sam.

You can follow along with Sam and Chick as they ride across the U.S. by checking out Sam’s Tik Tok page here. You can also follow along on his Instagram page.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skies turn a hazy brown in Cedar Rapids due to the presence of wildfire smoke from Canada on...
Air quality suffering in eastern Iowa from Canadian wildfire smoke
Crash on I-80 leads to multiple semi's on fire (Photo: Chris Kleinhans-Schulz)
Multi-vehicle crash on I-80 near West Branch causes delays
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Milton Weir
Explosive chemical found in cell at Anamosa State Penitentiary
Limit time outdoors today as air quality is unhealthy.
Smokey skies today, spotty showers overnight

Latest News

Father-son duo biking across the country
Wednesday, air quality in Eastern Iowa was still considered unhealthy with skies full of smoke...
Johnson County farmer keeping a close eye on livestock amid air quality concerns
Wednesday, air quality in Eastern Iowa was still considered unhealthy with skies full of smoke...
Wednesday, air quality in Eastern Iowa was still considered unhealthy with skies full of smoke and haze.
WAGNER TAILS: Jack and Hank