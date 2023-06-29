Dubuque to celebrate the grand reopening of one of its parks

Dubuque, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Dubuque will celebrate the grand re-opening of one of its parks on Thursday.

Construction to upgrade Comiskey Park started last year.

The city says before the renovations, the amenities were aging and not meeting current recreation demands.

There are new features including a splash pad, basketball court, and playground equipment.

A ribbon cutting is set for Thursday at 5:30 at the park.

A community celebration will follow until eight.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.