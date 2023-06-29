Show You Care
Dubuque to celebrate the grand reopening of one of its parks

The city of Dubuque will celebrate the grand re-opening of one of its parks on Thursday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Dubuque, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Dubuque will celebrate the grand re-opening of one of its parks on Thursday.

Construction to upgrade Comiskey Park started last year.

The city says before the renovations, the amenities were aging and not meeting current recreation demands.

There are new features including a splash pad, basketball court, and playground equipment.

A ribbon cutting is set for Thursday at 5:30 at the park.

A community celebration will follow until eight.

