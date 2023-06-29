Davenport city leaders approve spending after building collapse

Davenport, Iowa (KCRG) - Davenport city council approved spending three million dollars for the demolition, and response, to a deadly building collapse.

The collapse killed three people more than a month ago.

City council approved the spending package at a meeting last night.

One council member expressed frustration with some of the language in the contracts they approved.

The city attorney says the city administrator signed off on the orders with his approval.

Later in the meeting, he confirmed they do not want to leave taxpayers on the hook for the bill.

”I was surprised with some of the contracting clauses or lack of clauses that were approved by the city manager,” said Davenport City Council member Judith Lee.

”Our end game if you will even if we get aid from the federal government to do this is always to go after the property owner,” said City Attorney Tom Warner.

For the fourth week in a row, people spoke before city council.

They asked for more transparency from city leaders.

