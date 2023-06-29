Cedar Rapids man receives probation in fatal shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents show a judge suspended the sentence of a man convicted in the shooting death of a Cedar Rapids man.

In February, a jury found Marlon Jackson guilty of reckless use of a firearm, and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime.

He was found not guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

The shooting happened around 12th Avenue and Auburn Drive Southwest in April last year. Jackson says he left his apartment to see if someone was breaking into his car. He says he saw Dustin Frondle walking toward him. He claims Frondle saw him carrying a firearm, and there was a confrontation.

Jackson says he fired warning shots before shooting and killing Frondle.

On June 23, a Linn County District Judge sentenced Jackson to seven years in prison after he was found guilty of two charges: Reckless Use of a Firearm Resulting in Bodily Injury, a Class D felony, and the aggravated misdemeanor of Use of a Dangerous Weapon in the Commission of a Crime.

Court documents say the Court decided to place Jackson on supervised probation for a period of five years with certain conditions: he shall have no further law violations, he shall make restitution, and he shall not have access to firearms while on probation.

He’s also to report to a probation officer and pay fines.

The Court further states the reasons for this sentence are the facts and circumstances surrounding this offense including the pre-sentence investigation report; Jackson’s criminal and work histories, his acceptance of responsibility.

The Court further states “this sentence will provide the greatest benefit to the Defendant and the community.”

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported sentencing information.

