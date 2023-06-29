Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Rapids day care keeps kids indoors as haze lingers

Wednesday is the second consecutive day haze and smoke from Canadian wildfires have hung over Eastern Iowa.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday is the second consecutive day haze and smoke from Canadian wildfires have hung over Eastern Iowa. That means it was also the second day that kids at Hand in Hand had to stay inside.

Hand in Hand takes care of 92 kids, and all of those in attendance Wednesday were indoors. Normally, each class spends about two hours a day outside. A rotating schedule means, at any given time during the day, there’s probably someone on the playset.

“Little kids have a lot of energy, and they need to get outside and run and get that out. And so we’ve been having to get pretty creative inside with adjusting,” said Lindsey DeDecker, site supervisor of Hand in Hand.

While little bodies have a lot of energy, experts agree they’re more at risk when it comes to air pollution.

”Children in particular are going to be sensitive to the smoke,” said Dr. Dinah Conti from UnityPoint Clinic Pediatrics.

Conti said children with asthma or reactive airway disease may have some flareups.

“A high-quality filter for the air conditioner would be very good to have,” said Conti. “Keeping the windows closed, staying inside more. It’s hard to wrangle the kids indoors, but with the smoke in the air, it’s really about their safety.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skies turn a hazy brown in Cedar Rapids due to the presence of wildfire smoke from Canada on...
Air quality suffering in eastern Iowa from Canadian wildfire smoke
Crash on I-80 leads to multiple semi's on fire (Photo: Chris Kleinhans-Schulz)
Multi-vehicle crash on I-80 near West Branch causes delays
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Milton Weir
Explosive chemical found in cell at Anamosa State Penitentiary
Limit time outdoors today as air quality is unhealthy.
Smokey skies today, spotty showers overnight

Latest News

Wednesday is the first day of the Linn County Fair. Even with the low air quality, the fair in...
Linn County fair pushes forward through the smoke
Wednesday is the first day of the Linn County Fair. Even with the low air quality, the fair in...
Linn County fair pushes forward through the smoke
The president of the Iowa Restaurant Association doesn’t think lab-grown meat will interest...
‘There’s a lot of unknowns’: Iowa agriculture leaders respond to USDA approval of lab-grown meat
Iowa Trails: Yellow River Forest
Iowa Trails: Yellow River Forest