Cedar Rapids day care keeps kids indoors as haze lingers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday is the second consecutive day haze and smoke from Canadian wildfires have hung over Eastern Iowa. That means it was also the second day that kids at Hand in Hand had to stay inside.

Hand in Hand takes care of 92 kids, and all of those in attendance Wednesday were indoors. Normally, each class spends about two hours a day outside. A rotating schedule means, at any given time during the day, there’s probably someone on the playset.

“Little kids have a lot of energy, and they need to get outside and run and get that out. And so we’ve been having to get pretty creative inside with adjusting,” said Lindsey DeDecker, site supervisor of Hand in Hand.

While little bodies have a lot of energy, experts agree they’re more at risk when it comes to air pollution.

”Children in particular are going to be sensitive to the smoke,” said Dr. Dinah Conti from UnityPoint Clinic Pediatrics.

Conti said children with asthma or reactive airway disease may have some flareups.

“A high-quality filter for the air conditioner would be very good to have,” said Conti. “Keeping the windows closed, staying inside more. It’s hard to wrangle the kids indoors, but with the smoke in the air, it’s really about their safety.”

