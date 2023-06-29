Show You Care
Casey’s 3-year plan includes addition of hundreds of stores

Casey's convenience store has unveiled plans to expand over the next three years.
By Ophelie Jacobson
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Ankeny, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa-based convenience store chain Casey’s unveiled its three-year plan of expansion on Wednesday.

That plan includes expanding the number of stores it has nationwide. Their goal is to open 350 stores by the end of fiscal year 2026.

Tom Brennan is the chief merchandising officer for Casey’s. He says it’s an exciting time for the popular convenience store.

He said the company “will look to continue to expand across our footprint to include Iowa but also across the 16 states that we’re operating in.”

Casey’s currently has over 2,500 stores in 16 states. There are 543 store locations in Iowa alone.

The chain plans to expand its food offerings, including more private-label snack and beverage offerings.

“We’ll continue to innovate and keep things exciting. So, we’ll have limited-time offers, we’ll have different pizza offerings, we’ll continue our crust innovation,” Brennan said.

In a news release, the company also said it “is implementing new digital store tools for team members and guests to improve speed and lower operating costs.”

CEO Darren Rebelez was in New York City on Wednesday to ring the NASDAQ stock market closing bell.

“It really speaks to the amazing story that this brand is all about. You think about how we started with one store in Boone, Iowa, in 1968, and now, we’re in 16 states over 2,500 stores,” Brennan said.

Casey’s is the nation’s third-largest convenience store retailer and fifth-largest pizza chain in the country. The company wants to make it into the top 20% of retailers.

