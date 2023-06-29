Caitlin Clark talks golf game ahead John Deere Classic Pro-Am

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s been a busy summer for Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark. Fresh off seeing Taylor Swift in concert, to winning the Honda Cup, which recognizes the best female college athlete of the year, she’ll now be hitting the links in the John Deere Classic.

On Wednesday, July 5, Clark will be trading a basketball for a golf club after being invited to play in the John Deere Classic Pro-Am.

“I definitely think when I set up on the first tee, I will be probably shaking and really nervous. I don’t know if I’ll be able to tee off on the first tee, but I’m excited. I think golf is amazing. People are following you for 18 holes. It’s kind of different. It’s not always loud and exciting,” the senior guard explained.

Clark swept the national player of the year honors this past season and loves to get the Carver-Hawkeye Arena crowd on their feet by launching threes from deep range. It should come as no surprise, that her long game is strong on the green.

“I have some power. I can hit it pretty far. Obviously, that helps when I’m lifting weights at this time of the year. Honestly, I’ve been getting some lessons recently because I need to be dialed in for this event,” she said.

She hopes to hit the ball straight on the big day, but says her short game could use some work.

“My worst part of my game is my putting, which isn’t good,” Clark said. “I’ve got a few days to work on it still, but Zach [Johnson] will carry us. I’m not worried.”

It’s a good thing she’ll be teaming up with Cedar Rapids native Zach Johnson. Clark plans to absorb everything she can from the two-time PGA Tour major winner and captain for the U.S. Ryder Cup.

“I get four hours to basically get a lesson from Zach Johnson. Are you kidding me? I’m going to be asking him everything,” Clark said.

She explained that she watches golf on TV every Sunday, but has never played at TPC Deere Run. She said she might attempt to squeeze in a round before next week, but may go into the course blind.

“I know Kris Murray just played it. The day he got drafted and he said it was playing pretty hard. That wasn’t good news to hear. but hopefully they let me tee up a little closer than the pros,” she said.

Although it’s been a jam-packed offseason, Clark plans to soak in these moments off the court, before heading into her senior season.

“I think the biggest thing is just going to have fun. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity. Who knows if I’ll ever get to be able to do this again,” she said.

