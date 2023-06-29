Air quality to slowly improve, showers and storms possible south

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Amid still quite poor air quality, some areas of showers and storms are possible later this morning into the early afternoon.

Most of the area will spend a decent portion of the day in the red/unhealthy or purple/very unhealthy category on the Air Quality Index, meaning that the amount of smoke in the air will present health hazards to all of us. Recommendations state that you should limit strenuous outdoor activities, such as work or exercise, as much as possible and consider remaining indoors. If you have a respiratory condition, you should remain indoors as much as possible until conditions improve.

Fortunately, that improvement will likely take place later today, especially by Friday morning. Indications are, at this time, we should stay clear of the thick smoke for a little while after that.

The threat of showers and storms is the next concern for today. Widespread activity developed in Nebraska and northern Kansas early this morning, which will continue to evolve, organize, and shift to the east. It appears that the most intense storms will likely stay in far southern Iowa, close to the Iowa-Missouri border. An area of showers and storms is still likely to move across the southern half of the area, with a severe storm or two still possible. Damaging wind and large hail will be the greatest threats, with areas along and south of Interstate 80 most favored.

The latest severe weather outlook for today from the Storm Prediction Center. (KCRG)

If a warning is issued for your area, heed it and seek shelter in a sturdy building until the storm passes. Avoid windows, as strong winds could damage them.

Additional chances for showers and storms are possible between now and Sunday morning. The southern half is most favored for this, again, though Saturday carries a somewhat higher chance for the entire TV9 viewing area. Rainfall would certainly be welcomed, so fingers crossed that we can get some without any severe weather.

Highs turn a little bit cooler by the weekend in the low to mid 80s, before quickly warming up again early next week. The 4th of July looks dry now, with a storm system set to arrive a bit more slowly and delay more storm chances until Wednesday into Thursday. This system will also attempt to drag some cooler air back into the region behind it.

