Air quality gradually improves, additional storm chances are ahead

By Joe Winters
Updated: 31 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After an active morning, the weather quiets down this evening.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

Air quality is also improving and looks to stay good into the weekend. Friday brings another chance for a scattering of showers and storms. The same chance will persist on Saturday.

Rainfall potential though the weekend
Rainfall potential though the weekend(KCRG)

A partly cloudy sky ends our weekend on Sunday with highs in the lower 80s. The 4th of July is less than one week away and it looks hot with a high near 90. So far a generally dry forecast across Iowa is expected. Have a good night.

