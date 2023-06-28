Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Traffic delay on I-80 after crash near West Branch

Traffic between Exit 259: County Road X40 and Exit 254: County Road X30 is being detoured
Traffic between Exit 259: County Road X40 and Exit 254: County Road X30 is being detoured(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BRANCH, Iowa (KCRG) - As of 1:45 pm, both directions of travel on I-80 near West Branch were experiencing delays stemming from a crash.

The area between Exit 259: County Road X40 and Exit 254: County Road X30 is currently detouring traffic.

Iowa DOT is reporting that Eastbound travel is reporting a 12-minute delay. Westbound travel is experiencing a 17-minute delay.

Responders are on the scene. Travelers are advised to find an alternate route if possible.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skies turn a hazy brown in Cedar Rapids due to the presence of wildfire smoke from Canada on...
Air quality suffering in eastern Iowa from Canadian wildfire smoke
Milton Weir
Explosive chemical found in cell at Anamosa State Penitentiary
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Limit time outdoors today as air quality is unhealthy.
Smokey skies today, spotty showers overnight
Wildfire Smoke covers Eastern Iowa
Health experts: Avoid prolonged exposure to wildfire smoke

Latest News

The Bettendorf Community School District’s board of education has approved an agreement to...
Bettendorf School Board settles lawsuit that they violated law by shutting out media
Alburnett High School has 4 racecar drivers
Four racecar drivers walk the halls of Alburnett High School
Alburnett High School has 4 racecar drivers
Alburnett High School is home to four racecar drivers
Better Business Bureau
Better Business Bureau: Red flags to look out for when taking potential spam calls