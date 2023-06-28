Traffic delay on I-80 after crash near West Branch
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST BRANCH, Iowa (KCRG) - As of 1:45 pm, both directions of travel on I-80 near West Branch were experiencing delays stemming from a crash.
The area between Exit 259: County Road X40 and Exit 254: County Road X30 is currently detouring traffic.
Iowa DOT is reporting that Eastbound travel is reporting a 12-minute delay. Westbound travel is experiencing a 17-minute delay.
Responders are on the scene. Travelers are advised to find an alternate route if possible.
