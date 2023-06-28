Show You Care
Tractors, equipment destroyed after fire at Poweshiek County dairy farm

Firefighters from Brooklyn are still out on scene as of Wednesday afternoon putting out hot spots
Firefighters from Brooklyn are still out on scene as of Wednesday afternoon putting out hot spots
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday at approximately 9:00 pm, emergency crews were called out to the 1500 block of 370th Avenue in Brooklyn for a report of a fire.

Officials say the fire started in a lean to that stores hay and straw, and then burned into an attached machine shed. Multiple fire departments were called out to the scene to help bring tankers and additional support.

The fire did several hundred thousand dollars in damage and destroyed 3 tractors, a feed wagon, and a corner planter.

No animals were hurt, and the milking operation continues.

