Tractors, equipment destroyed after fire at Poweshiek County dairy farm

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday at approximately 9:00 pm, emergency crews were called out to the 1500 block of 370th Avenue in Brooklyn for a report of a fire.

Officials say the fire started in a lean to that stores hay and straw, and then burned into an attached machine shed. Multiple fire departments were called out to the scene to help bring tankers and additional support.

The fire did several hundred thousand dollars in damage and destroyed 3 tractors, a feed wagon, and a corner planter.

Firefighters from Brooklyn are still out on scene as of Wednesday afternoon putting out hot spots

No animals were hurt, and the milking operation continues.

