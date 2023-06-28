Some United Airlines fliers face canceled flights, travel delays at Des Moines International Airport

Des Moines, Iowa (KCCI) - Airports across the country are dealing with delays and cancellations, and the Des Moines International Airport is no different.

On Tuesday, several United Airlines passengers lined up at the airline’s customer service desk due to canceled or delayed flights. For some passengers, hiccups in their travel plans began on Tuesday. However, others have been stuck in Des Moines since Monday morning.

“We were really excited to go to Chicago and then fly to Canada,” said Luis Cofre, who is in Des Moines with his Muay Thai team from Alberta, Canada. “But that flight got delayed because of weather.”

The flight Cofre is speaking of was set for Monday morning. By Tuesday afternoon, Cofre and the team were still in the airport because they found out the flight on Tuesday was also canceled.

“We’ve got to go back to the hotel again and come back tomorrow morning in 12 hours to try and catch another 6 a.m. flight,” said Cofre.

Inclement weather is the reason for the cancelation that others have been given.

However, that excuse didn’t make sense to Mark, who was trying to travel from Des Moines to Phoenix, which would have him connecting in Denver.

“Doing a little bit of checking, there was no inclement weather in Denver and my connecting flight, which would have happened about noon today, it wasn’t ever delayed,” said Mark.

KCCI reached out to United Airlines, who sent the following statement:

“Recurring thunderstorms in the Northeast have made airline operations very challenging for the past three days. We know our customers are eager to get to their destinations. Our teams at airports and our contact centers have been working significant overtime to restore the reliability our customers depend on.

“Additionally, FlightAware will be your best source for updated delay/cancelation numbers.”

Mark managed to finally get a flight home on Tuesday, but not with United Airlines.

“After a little bit of conversation, they did agree to put me on American Airlines,” said Mark.

However, others who are now expecting a Wednesday morning flight are waiting to see what’s to come.

“I honestly don’t feel 100% certain that we’re going to get on that flight,” said Cofre.

