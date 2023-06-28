Smoky skies continue, a few spotty showers are possible too

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Smoke and spotty storms headline the forecast today.

Look for a few on/off scattered thunderstorms still possible at times early this afternoon.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

Smokey skies are again with us today and air quality is expected to be a concern throughout the afternoon. An air quality alert has been issued. Everyone should remain indoors if possible.

Smoke will continue to cause air quality issues through the day. (KCRG)

A few tips on what to do when air quality is unhealthy. (KCRG)

The chance for scattered showers is with us tonight and again tomorrow. Not everyone gets rain during this time as activity looks to be quite scattered but those that do get under a thunderstorm could get a brief downpour. Storms are again possible Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.