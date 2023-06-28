Show You Care
Smoky skies continue, a few spotty showers are possible too

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast, featuring another smokey day.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Smoke and spotty storms headline the forecast today.

Look for a few on/off scattered thunderstorms still possible at times early this afternoon.

The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

Smokey skies are again with us today and air quality is expected to be a concern throughout the afternoon. An air quality alert has been issued. Everyone should remain indoors if possible.

Smoke will continue to cause air quality issues through the day.
A few tips on what to do when air quality is unhealthy.
The chance for scattered showers is with us tonight and again tomorrow. Not everyone gets rain during this time as activity looks to be quite scattered but those that do get under a thunderstorm could get a brief downpour. Storms are again possible Friday and Saturday.

