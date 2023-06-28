Smoky skies continue, a few spotty showers are possible too
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Smoke and spotty storms headline the forecast today.
Look for a few on/off scattered thunderstorms still possible at times early this afternoon.
Smokey skies are again with us today and air quality is expected to be a concern throughout the afternoon. An air quality alert has been issued. Everyone should remain indoors if possible.
The chance for scattered showers is with us tonight and again tomorrow. Not everyone gets rain during this time as activity looks to be quite scattered but those that do get under a thunderstorm could get a brief downpour. Storms are again possible Friday and Saturday.
